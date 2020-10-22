Dense fog into Friday afternoon, possible showers on Saturday

Friday will be foggy into the afternoon before clearing up to mostly sunny.

Friday

Areas of dense fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.