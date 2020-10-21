Target employee walking to her car reports adbuction attempt

Authorities say they now have a man in custody who is tried a grab a woman outside of a North Stafford Target store.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on Tuesday, October 21. It said that on October 1 at 4:21 p.m., deputies were called to the store at 1090 Stafford Market Place for a report of an attempted abduction.

An employee said she was walking to her car when a male suspect ran up to her and grabbed her. The suspect started pulling her toward the sidewalk, a sheriff’s office press release states. The victim began pushing away from the suspect, and she was able to escape to her vehicle.

Deputy B.E. Vaughn investigated the case and identified the suspect as Keith Ball, 48, of Stafford. Deputies obtained warrants for Ball’s arrest on charges of abduction and assault.

On October 18 at 2:17 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw the suspect in the area of the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near the Target store, and was aware that the suspect ad outstanding warrants. Upon seeing the deputy, Ball fled on foot. The deputy gave chase and took Ball into custody. The deputy noticed Ball smelled of alcoholic beverages.

Ball is charged with obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement, and public intoxication. He was also served the outstanding warrants for abduction and assault. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.