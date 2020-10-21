Tamar Zambrano, 38 of Woodbridge, died October 16, 2020. She was born August 25, 1983 to Fitzgerald L. McGregor and Rose Mary Dodson in Jamaica. She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Salvador M. Zambrano; and children, Teavaughnie T. Tomlinson, Alex J. Hall, Tishane J. Brown.

Mrs. Zambrano was volunteer at Bel Air Elementary School and Hampton Middle School. Her hobbies included volunteering, sewing and collecting purses.

The family will receive friends 6pm-8pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. A Life Celebration service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at Dumfries Cemetery.