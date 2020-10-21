Thursday morning fog will clear into partly sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Thursday
Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.