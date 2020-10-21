Published October 21, 2020 at 5:00PM | Updated October 22, 2020 at 5:59PM

Partly sunny Thursday and Friday, rain possible Saturday

Thursday morning fog will clear into partly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Thursday

Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.