$40,000 allocated for cab companies that give rides to homeless

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors appropriated a $40,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Prince William Office of Housing and Community Development to help the county Department of Social Services to provide transportation services to the county’s homeless.

The county’s Homeless Services coordinated-entry staff will authorize the use of the funds. Those needing transportation should call 703-792-3366. Once the staff authorizes an expenditure, the cabs will take people to their destinations, and the cab companies will invoice the charges to the county.

We will be happy to participate in this program,” said Tammy Beard, with Yellow Cab of Prince William County. “We currently have several accounts that are utilized to provide transportation for the homeless population in Prince William County.”

Beard said she hoped the county would limit the number of participating cab companies licensed to operate in the county. Those include hers and Northern Virginia Checker Cab.

The block grant was awarded from the fiscal year 2021 through the fiscal year 2025 and is included in each year of the five-year plan. It comes as Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey pulled a plan to purchase Grace Baptist Chruch in Dumfries and convert it into a homeless shelter for adults.

The Dumfries Town Council late last month was set to vote on amending the zoning ordinance to allow such a facility. The proposed homeless shelter was criticized by some who live in the town and some who sit on the town council.

The shelter was going to provide more access to mental healthcare services for the homeless and is an overnight shelter. Grace Baptist Chruch is located next to the Williamstown neighborhood, a place frequented by police.