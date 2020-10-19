Richard P. Dallos

Richard Paul Dallos of Woodbridge, VA died peacefully on October 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on February 5, 1953 in Messena, NY, he is survived by his wife Katherine, two sons Matthew (Isabel) of Woodbridge VA, Eric (Jen) of Portland ME and a step daughter Nicole (Craig) Bodycombe of Ipswich MA. He leaves behind four beloved grandchildren Brandon, Andrew, Ethan and Vivian. As a business owner, Rick owned and operated R&R Construction for many years in the Woodbridge/Dale City are and worked for Centex homes for 14 years. In 2012 Rick opened Dalco LLC a small improvement business with his sons. Rick was from a large family and is survived by seven siblings, Sandra (Bob) Palmer, Debbie (Mike) Keener, Randy (Trish) Dallos, Jody Dallos, Lisa (Tony) Neis, Roddy Dallos and Angel (Brian) Towne, A 20 plus year member of the Montclair Country Club, golfing was his passion and he could be found on the golf course with his wife or friends whenever possible. A Marine and Vietnam Veteran, graveside services will be conducted by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home at Quantico National Cemetery at 1pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020.