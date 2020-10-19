Prince William home sales increase more than 40 percent

Realtor Association of Prince William has gathered Prince William County’s most recent housing market statistics which reflect increases in the county’s homes listed and sold.

These statistics were generated by SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time.

The market statistics are gathered through data provided by Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.

A total of 793 homes were sold in September of 2020, a notable increase of 40.6 percent compared to September 2019.

The number of contracts pending also saw a notable increase at 31.7 percent year-over-year, from 773 to 1,018.

New listings showed an increase year-over-year, with 909 new listings, as opposed to 708 in September 2019.

There were also fewer active listings available this year with 383 active listings in September 2020, compared to 954 in 2019.

The median sold price of homes saw a rise in September, increasing 10.2 percent to $420,000 as compared to $381,000 last year.

To review September’s market statistics, visit the Realtor Association of Prince William website.