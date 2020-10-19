Kristin Marie Patterson

13 February 1985 – 16 October 2020

Kristin Marie Patterson passed away on 16 October 2020 following cardiac arrest. She leaves her parents Bill and Sheila Patterson: brothers Jeremy Patterson and Andrew Patterson; sisters-in-law Bridget Barry Patterson and Christine Hott Patterson; grandparents Bill and Melissa Patterson and Bernard and Eve Duffy; aunts Maureen Duffy, Maria Duffy, Tina Duffy and Donna Patterson; uncles Matthew Duffy and Scott Patterson; niece Ivy Patterson and nephew August Patterson; cousins Megan Duffy, Carson Duffy, Britany Scott, and Paige Reynolds; friend and mentor Thomas Smith and good friend Billy Johnson.

She was born in San Diego and lived not only there but in Dale City, Blacksburg, and Dumfries in Virginia, State College in Pennsylvania, Kailua in Hawaii, and Greensboro in Georgia. She graduated from Kailua High School and proceeded to Blacksburg, Virginia where she got an undergraduate degree in material sciences from Virginia Tech and gained a group of life long friends that she cherished. She then moved to State College, Pennsylvania where she attended graduate classes at Pennsylvania State University. In her life she was a firefighter, an office manager and technician for a home services company, a lab technician at a pharmaceutical company, a pet sitter and a jack of all trades in a grocery store. She loved to travel and had the chance to visit China, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Mexico and several Caribbean Islands, as well as numerous states and sights across the United States. She volunteered her time with several catholic churches and with animal shelters. She gave constantly whether it was blood or plasma (as often as she was eligible) or time to friends and family.

She will be remembered for her giving spirit, her quirky sense of humor, and her wonderful smile by everyone she met. She left us knowing that she was loved.