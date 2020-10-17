It is saddening to announce the death of our beloved Khammoune Vongsomsack who passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She was 70 years old, and was well loved and respected by families, friends and her community. Her presence will be deeply missed by all of us.

Due to Covid-19 we apologize in advance we are not able to host any gatherings before or after the funeral.

If you wish to support, please send your contributions to :

Phonphet Vongsomsack (Peng)

102 Yeonas Dr SW

Vienna, VA 22180

703.731.0110 ~571.371.0213 or

Venmo @ Phonphet Vongsomsack