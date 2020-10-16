Workhouse Arts Centers adds children’s event to Halloween activity line up

The Workhouse Arts Center is offering two different Halloween events this year.

Families can now you can celebrate Halloween with the Workhouse, Our first-ever Kiddie Trick or Treat Drive-Thru event will be held on October 30 and 31 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This event will allow local children to enjoy the holiday in a safe and socially distant way. Put on your favorite family-friendly costume and drive through ten different Halloween scenes to experience trick or treating like never before. Or come visit earlier in the day and enjoy the Halloween themed Community Market event complete with a pumpkin decoration contest.

“Nightmare Alley: Drive-Thru Terror,” Northern Virginia’s first-ever Haunted Drive-Thru, continues the longstanding “Haunted Trail” tradition offered by the Workhouse Arts Center. This program not only serves as entertainment but also as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts program, allowing local youth to practice their set production and theatrical skills.

“Nightmare Alley” is a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. Zombies, swamp creatures, creepy clowns and scary dolls are among 13 different scary scenes taking up residence at the Workhouse campus throughout the month of October. These new inhabitants will scare and entertain visitors experiencing the attraction from the safety of their cars

Set on the grounds of the former District of Columbia’s Correctional Facility, the Workhouse campus provides a unique and extra eerie setting for this Halloween attraction.

Tickets are on sale now for our eight remaining nights of fright. Fridays and Saturdays run from 7 to 11 p.m. each weekend in October, and the two remaining Sundays, October 18 and 25 run from 7 to -10 p.m. The final night of “Nightmare Alley” is October 31.

Discounted tickets to “Nightmare Alley” for members of the military, first responders, and teachers. These individuals may use the code FUNFEAR25 at checkout and bring a valid ID to the gate to receive a 25% discount on their tickets on Sunday, October 25. This promotion is only available while tickets last.