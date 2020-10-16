Republicans seeking seat on Manassas City Council to take questions at 2 o’clock today

Republicans vying for a seat on the Manassas City Council will take questions today on Zoom.

Ross Snare, of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the discussion. Snare will take questions submitted by the public and ask them of the three candidates.

The event is free to attend, and the user can join by clicking this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdu-hqTstHNGAsBGwY-j4bVeYgvCU0i8y

The Chamber is also trying to organize a separate event for Democrats who are running for City Coucnil, however, Ross says they’ve not committed to a date and time for such an event.

“We didn’t want this to be a debate, we wanted this to be an event where either party felt comfortable in answering the questions the way the wanted and by having two events, with the same questions asked, it gives our members and the community — because we post these on Facebook — the ability to look at the ideas that both parties and their individual candidates have,” said Snare.

Sitting councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis is the Republican candidate for mayor, while incumbent Ian Lovejoy seeks to keep his seat. Lynn Forkell Green and Harry Clark, relative political newcomers to the city, round out the Republican ticket.

Michele Davis Younger is seeking the mayor’s seat for the Democrats. Pam Sebeskey and Mark Wolfe are vying to keep their seats, while political newcomer Tom Osina rounds out the Democratic ticket.

Longtime Mayor Hall Parrish II is not seeking reelection.