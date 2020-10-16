Now its time to demolish the I-95 south bridge at Route 17

Construction crews will begin to demolish the former Interstate 95 southbound overpass at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Route 17 motorists should anticipate overnight lane closures, ramp closures and intermittent full traffic stops for several weeks in late October and November to allow crews to remove the former overpass.

Early Wednesday, Oct. 14, workers shifted all I-95 southbound traffic to a new overpass of Route 17 as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Demolition of the former I-95 southbound bridge will occur during the overnight hours since lane closures and traffic stoppages on Route 17 are required to safely complete this work.

Nearby residents can expect noise to occur with the bridge demolition. Crews will complete demolition activities as quickly as possible to minimize the disturbance to residents and minimize travel delays to drivers.

Intermittent full traffic stops for Route 17 are needed on several evenings between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time. In between each stop, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full stop.

Traffic on the I-95 entrance and exit ramps may also be stopped.

Route 17 travelers seeking I-95 northbound should use Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and travelers seeking I-95 southbound during these evenings should use

Exit 130/Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg.

Lane closures have been scheduled on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the I-95 interchange next week, weather permitting:

Monday, Oct. 19 – Thursday, Oct. 22

8 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. – Alternating, single-lane closures

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Alternating, single-lane closures

Construction of the new I-95 southbound overpass will begin once demolition is complete.

Crews are anticipating at least four weeks to remove the former I-95 southbound structure.