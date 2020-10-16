Fred Transit to offer free rides on Election Day

Fredericksburg Regional Transit will offer free fares on Election Day November 3.

According to the city, the goal of this initiative is to support and increase voter turnout.

“Not having access to transportation or having to bear the burden of an additional transit fare should not be a barrier to voting,” stated Jamie Jackson, Director of Public Transit. “We are a community partner and support our riders who choose to ride our regional transit system every day.”

Free fares on Election Day will be available for all riders in FRED’s service area, which includes Fredericksburg, and the counties of Spotsylvania and.

Bus routes and schedules are available online at ridefred.com or call 540-372-1222 for information. For information about voting and polling locations please visit online at elections.virginia.gov or call your local Voter Registrar’s office.