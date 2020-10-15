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Cool and rainy on Friday, clearing up overnight for a sunny Saturday

By Megan Dietrick

Friday will bring cool temperatures and showers, as well as a strong breeze.

Friday
Showers. High near 59. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

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