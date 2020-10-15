Cool and rainy on Friday, clearing up overnight for a sunny Saturday

Friday will bring cool temperatures and showers, as well as a strong breeze.

Friday

Showers. High near 59. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.