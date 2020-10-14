Traffic shifts to new overpass at I-95, Route 17

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound have reopened in the Fredericksburg area near Exit 133 at Route 17, just north of the Rappahannock River.

I-95 southbound traffic has begun traveling in a new traffic pattern near Exit 133 in Stafford County, with vehicles shifted to cross Route 17 using a recently built overpass in the interstate median.

Construction crews finished ahead of schedule after a 15-hour work zone to gradually move three southbound lanes onto the new overpass.

During the work zone, which started at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, workers milled, paved and applied new lane markings to connect nearly a half-mile of new roadway with the overpass. This shift will allow crews on the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project to demolish and rebuild the existing Route 17 overpass in the southbound lanes.

Overnight, crews also successfully moved a crane into position around a mile north of Exit 133 for construction of the future Route 652 (Truslow Road) overpass. This bridge construction is part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

What’s Coming Up: Oct. 14-16

Additional overnight I-95 southbound lane closures are scheduled this week between Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford to place bridge beams for the Truslow Road overpass.

Wednesday, Oct 14 – Thursday, Oct. 15

I-95 Southbound

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure, with a single lane of traffic diverted into a temporary median lane for beam placement. View an online graphic of this traffic pattern.

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Oct. 16

I-95 Southbound

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure, with single lane of traffic diverted into temporary median lane

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open

10 a.m. – All lanes open