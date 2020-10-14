Thursday sunny, chance of showers heading into the weekend

Thursday will be sunny and warm, but with strong gusts of wind.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Rain likely before 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Showers likely before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.