A man laid down on railroad tracks and was struck by a train in Downtown Manassas.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:36 p.m., police were called to 9490 West Street for the report of someone that was struck by a train.

Witnesses told police they could see an object on the tracks near the Grant Avenue Overpass and that the train attempted to apply the emergency breaks, police said.

An investigation revealed the 38-year-old victim laid down on the tracks as the train was approaching. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

an investigation is on-going.