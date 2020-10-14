Holiday gift program accepting applications, donations

Area residents in need of Christmas gifts for children can apply for help this week.

Residents may apply to the Stafford Department of Social Services Holiday Program through Friday, October 16, 2020. The department sponsors meals and gifts for participants.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, drive-through donations will be accepted during specific dates in November and December at the old Anne E. Moncure Elementary School site.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone, and we are asking for the public’s help in helping us provide for those among us who need a little extra help,” said Erin Riley, Program Coordinator for the Stafford County Department of Social Services. “Some of our clients have a harder time signing up online, a new procedure instituted in response to COVID-19, so we are getting the word out that we are extending the deadline.”

The program serves families, children and seniors who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Last year, more than 3,200 families were served.

Sponsors, such as individuals, families or organizations may give money, gifts, or food. They can sponsor a whole family or just one person.

In particular, Social Services ask that you try to buy the gifts listed online to ensure uniformity among the gifts. As well, they ask that sponsors buy gift cards for teenage children.

The drive-through, no-contact drop-off for Thanksgiving dinner is on November 11, 12, and 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the old Anne E. Moncure Elementary School at 75 Moncure Lane in North Stafford.

Clients will be given pickup times the week after. For Christmas meals and presents, drop-off will occur on December 7-11, at the same time at the old Anne E. Moncure Elementary. Clients will pick up the next week.