Court extends voter registration deadline in Virginia

The U.S. District Court has ordered an extension to the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3, 2020, General and Special elections. Voters may continue to register through Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Pursuant to the court’s order, the registration deadline for the Nov. 3, 2020, Presidential Election is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020.

Any registration submitted through the online portal until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15 will be considered timely.

Any registration submitted in person will be considered timely if the person was in line by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Any registration sent by mail and postmarked by Oct. 15 will be considered timely.

Any registration received by a designated NVRA agency by Oct. 15 will be considered timely.

You may register online at or submit your voter registration application by paper and deliver it to your county or city’s voter registrar’s office.

The registration comes after a construction crew cut a fiber line near Richmond that caused a major outage of the state government’s computer system on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the original voter registration deadline.