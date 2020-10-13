Virginia online voter registration tool goes dark on deadline day

The Virginia Department of Elections’ online portal for voter registration and other voter tools is down today, Tuesday, Oct. 13.

A construction crew working on a street in Chesterfield County today accidentally sliced a Verizon fiber line, cutting internet service for much of the Virginia State Government.

The cut comes as today, Tuesday, October 13, marks the last day to register to vote or update an address for the Nov. 3 election.

With online registration down, paper registrations needed to be postmarked for today, Oct. 13, or dropped off at one of the three County early voting sites by 5 p.m.

As of today, the voter registration deadline will be extended.

“The date is in our code, and it does not appear I have the authority to change it,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. “I would support a court-ordered extension.”

Northam made the announcement at a press conference today, following his 18-day quarantine following a diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Update 3 p.m.