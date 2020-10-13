This week’s hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here are this week’s traffic hot spots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area, courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) Traffic Shift to New Overpass

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 2 p.m., Single lane closure at 7 p.m. south of Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and will continue to the Rappahannock River bridge. Double lane closures at 9 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to a single southbound lane until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Lane closures are needed for 19 consecutive hours of milling, paving and lane striping to shift all southbound traffic onto a new interstate overpass that spans Route 17. Between midnight and 3 a.m., there may be full intermittent traffic stops. All I-95 southbound traffic may be stopped up to 30 minutes at a time to allow crews to move large pieces of equipment within the work zone.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Wednesday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. – Single lane closure

9 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

3 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Double lane closure

2 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

When all lanes reopen, traffic will be traveling over the new overpass in the median of I-95, which will carry the future through travel lanes as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing. Expect major delays with this work zone. I-95 southbound travelers are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route to avoid delays, especially for destinations outside the Fredericksburg area.

Click here watch a simulation video of this new traffic pattern.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Lane closures and a traffic diversion on the schedule below for bridge beam placement for the future Truslow Road overpass, which is being built as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Thursday, Oct. 15

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. –Double lane closure, with single lane of traffic diverted into temporary median lane for beam placement. View an online graphic of this traffic pattern.

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Oct. 16

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. –Double lane closure, with single lane of traffic diverted into temporary median lane 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday, Oct. 16 – Saturday, Oct. 17

10 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near the interchange for various construction activities as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Northbound and I-95 Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closures for mobile operation for restriping.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closure on Route 1 northbound between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane for the bridge replacement project.

Route 607 (Deacon Road)

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Daytime milling and paving, and overnight pavement marking and traffic signal detection equipment work. Expect travel delays. Alternating, single lane closures on Deacon Road between Route 218 (White Oak Road/Butler Road) and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic signal work at various intersections on Route 610 between Salisbury Drive and I-95 ramps. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Wednesday – Thursday,, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Wednesday – Thursday,, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Routine Maintenance

Tuesday ? Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stay alert for mobile lane closures. Crews will perform routine maintenance activities at the following locations:

Route 608 (Brooke Road) – ditch cleaning

Route 661 (Norman Road) – ditch cleaning

Route 1 at Potomac Creek

Construction began June 1 on a project to replace the Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek in Stafford County. Route 1 will continue to have four travel lanes open during the project, with only periodic single lane closures required. The new bridge will be complete in July 2022.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane for installation of a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek. The road will remain closed to through traffic until mid-October, when it will reopen as a single-lane crossing, and will be controlled by traffic signals. Read more about the project and detour here

City of Fredericksburg

Wicklow Drive

Monday – Friday, through late October 2020. Large trucks (up to 180 feet long) with follow cars will be coming in and out of Wicklow Drive from Fall Hill Avenue to deliver bridge beams for the new I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing bridge. These deliveries will take place mid-afternoon a few days a week. While these deliveries are not expected to cause any traffic stops or impacts greater than the current construction activities taking place, residents and travelers should be aware of increased traffic on Wicklow Drive and the potential for delays as trucks pass.

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

The Chatham Bridge is closed to traffic for an improvement project. Drivers should follow the posted detour signs directing traffic around the bridge closure. The bridge will reopen to traffic in October 2021, and all construction work will be complete by April 2022.

City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Milling and paving on Route 3 westbound at Gateway Boulevard and progress west to Bragg Road. Drivers may experience a temporary rough driving surface and overnight delays with single lane closures within the mobile work zone.