Taskforce ties gang members to 4 Prince William murders, major drug trafficking ring

On Oct. 8, 2020, Prince William police – in a joint investigation with the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force (NVGTF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force-Northern Virginia – conducted an operation which charged 12 suspected gang members in connection to criminal narcotics trafficking and to the murders of four men in Prince William County in 2019.

All suspects were members of, or are otherwise connected to, the “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas” clique of the transnational criminal street gang MS-13. Based on the success of this operation, law enforcement authorities were able to dismantle this clique, which was shown to have violent tendencies including murder, and which targeted Hispanic residents through narcotics distribution.

In conjunction with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, multiple individuals were charged in connection to the narcotics enterprise and in the following homicide investigations.

On June 22, 2019, detectives were called to the area of Featherstone Road and Blackburn Road in Woodbridge to investigate a double murder. The two victims – identified as Milton Beltran LOPEZ, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39 – were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area nearby.

One suspect was previously identified in the investigation and was charged with murder in November 2019. Two other suspects were also charged with offenses connected to the deaths in early- to mid-2020.

On Aug. 29, 2019, detectives began the investigation into the murder of Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, who was shot and killed in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge. Detectives also investigated the shooting death of Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, which occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries on Sept. 24, 2019. No previous arrests were made in connection to the murders of Tate and Smtih.

Identifying the suspects in the murders was due to the collaborative effort of the Department’s Gang Unit, the NVGTF and the FBI, which also ultimately connected these violent gang members to large-scale narcotics trafficking in the region.

Following the June 2019 double murder, homicide detectives sought the assistance of these resources to develop information on possible suspects involved. Through the extensive investigation, which lasted several months, law enforcement was able to build a case in the narcotics trafficking element which involved cocaine being transported from the New York area to Prince William County where it was then sold during street-level transactions.

The suspects used this trafficking as a primary source of income for their clique. To further the suspect’s standing within MS-13 itself, victims were targeted at random and murdered, posing a significant safety concern in this community.

These victims included Mayorga, Tate, and Smith as no other connection between the suspects or criminal activity was identified during the investigation.