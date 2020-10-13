Taskforce ties gang members to 4 Prince William murders, major drug trafficking ring

On Oct. 8, 2020, Prince William police – in a joint investigation with the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force (NVGTF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force-Northern Virginia – conducted an operation which charged 12 suspected gang members in connection to criminal narcotics trafficking and to the murders of four men in Prince William County in 2019.
All suspects were members of, or are otherwise connected to, the “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas” clique of the transnational criminal street gang MS-13. Based on the success of this operation, law enforcement authorities were able to dismantle this clique, which was shown to have violent tendencies including murder, and which targeted Hispanic residents through narcotics distribution.
In conjunction with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, multiple individuals were charged in connection to the narcotics enterprise and in the following homicide investigations.
On June 22, 2019, detectives were called to the area of Featherstone Road and Blackburn Road in Woodbridge to investigate a double murder. The two victims – identified as Milton Beltran LOPEZ, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39 – were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area nearby.
One suspect was previously identified in the investigation and was charged with murder in November 2019. Two other suspects were also charged with offenses connected to the deaths in early- to mid-2020.
On Aug. 29, 2019, detectives began the investigation into the murder of Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, who was shot and killed in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road in Woodbridge. Detectives also investigated the shooting death of Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, which occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries on Sept. 24, 2019. No previous arrests were made in connection to the murders of Tate and Smtih.
Identifying the suspects in the murders was due to the collaborative effort of the Department’s Gang Unit, the NVGTF and the FBI, which also ultimately connected these violent gang members to large-scale narcotics trafficking in the region.
Following the June 2019 double murder, homicide detectives sought the assistance of these resources to develop information on possible suspects involved. Through the extensive investigation, which lasted several months, law enforcement was able to build a case in the narcotics trafficking element which involved cocaine being transported from the New York area to Prince William County where it was then sold during street-level transactions.
The suspects used this trafficking as a primary source of income for their clique. To further the suspect’s standing within MS-13 itself, victims were targeted at random and murdered, posing a significant safety concern in this community.
These victims included Mayorga, Tate, and Smith as no other connection between the suspects or criminal activity was identified during the investigation.
As the investigation into the deaths and narcotics trafficking continued detectives linked several suspects to one, if not more, of the murders.
As a result of the investigations, and in coordination with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained more than 50 charges against the 12 identified suspects which ranged from second-degree murder and conspiracy to accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
In addition to charges directly connected to these homicides, detectives also obtained additional 80-plus charges linking the suspects and other associates in the clique to gang participation, narcotics distribution, and weapon-related offenses for their involvement in the narcotics trafficking.
Of the 12 suspects charged in connection with the homicides: the identity of two suspects previously charged in the double homicide is now being released.
- Four suspects were already incarcerated and were served with additional charges.
- Three suspects were located locally.
- Two suspects were located in New York.
- One suspect remains wanted and is believed to be in El Salvador.
These arrests were made in coordination with the Prince William County Police Department, NVGTF, and FBI. Additional assistance was offered by the FBI field offices in Baltimore, Richmond, and New York.
“This operation was successful in charging several violent offenders who sought to bring violence to our community,” said Jarad L. Phelps, Acting Chief of Police, Prince William County. “Through our partnerships with the regional gang task force and the FBI, and the tireless work our detectives and staff, we continue to strengthen our resolve that gang violence will not be tolerated in Prince William County. Moving forward, we will work with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure those responsible for these deaths are held accountable for their actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all four victims as they continue to heal.”
Abner Jose MOLINA RODRIGUEZ, 23, of no fixed address (already incarcerated)
Charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony
*Previously released charges from November 2019 with 2 counts of second-degree murder and 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Mario Antonio GUEVERA RIVERA, 25, of 13681 Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge
Charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 4 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 9 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 6 counts of gang participation, 3 counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth
Christian Ariel AREVALO ARIAS, 24, of no fixed address (already incarcerated)
Charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony
*Previously charged in May 2020 with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation
Carlos Jose TURCIOS VILLATORO, 22, of no fixed address (already incarcerated)
Charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses
Melvin CANALES SALDANA, 27, of no fixed address (already incarcerated)
Charged with 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder
*Previously charged in May 2020 with 3 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and 2 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth
Marvin MENJIVAR GUTIERREZ, 28, of 438 Weeks Ave, Manorville, New York
Charged with 1 count of principal second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 5 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 5 counts of gang participation, and 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth
Juan Manuel VASQUEZ REYES, 38, of 7323 Mariposa Dr in Manassas *Previously charged in February 2020 with concealing & compounding offenses.
Jairo Gustavo AGUILERA SAGISTIZADO, 25, of 3 Grant Ct, Hicksville, New York
Charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Manilester ANDRADE RIVAS, 31, of 14011 Big Crest Way, #306, in Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of second-degree murder, 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 4 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 4 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 4 counts of gang participation
Wilmer Candelar CABRERA RIVERA, 32, of El Salvador *WANTED*
Charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Keyly Yamileth GUZMAN, 25, of 49 Bertran Blvd in Stafford
Charged with 1 count of accessory after the fact, 1 count of concealing & compounding offenses, 6 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 5 counts of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, 4 counts of transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth, 5 counts of gang participation, and 1 count of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances
Gerardo Reyes SERRANO MOLINA, 25, of 1804 Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries *Previously charged in May 2020 with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit murder
Suspects charged in connection to only the narcotics enterprise.
Karen Estefan FIGUEROA ALFARO, 28, of 14011 Big Crest Ln, #306, Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, 3 count of conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and 2 counts of gang participation
Juan Carlos HERNANDEZ LANDAVERDE, 21, of the 4600 block of John Hancock Ct, Annandale *WANTED*
Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation
Walter Jeovanny RUBIO LEMUS, 26, of 1911 York Dr, Woodbridge
Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation
Nathanlie Marie WILLIAMS, 24, of 8127 Raphiel Ct in Manassas
Charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act, and gang participation