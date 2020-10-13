Sunny Wednesday with rain Thursday night and Friday

Wednesday will be nice with sunny, cool weather and a breeze.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.