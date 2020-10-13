Manassas Park candidate forum scheduled for Sunday

Candidates for the Manassas Park mayor and Governing Body will be held Sunday, October 18, from 3 to 5 p.m, in the Banquet Room at the Manassas Park Community Center.

All candidates will are scheduled to attend. The questions will come from the residents in the audience.

Mayor Janette Rishell is vying to keep her seat, running against challenger Michael Carrera, a former member of the city’s Governing Body.

Sitting Governing Body member Donald Shuemaker’s seat, and two others are up for grabs. Shuemaker is running to keep his seat, while three others — Darryl Moore, Laura Hampton, and Yesenia “Yesy” Amaya — are seeking to win a seat on the council.

Sitting members of the Governing Body Hector Cendejas and Miriam Machado are not running for reelection.

In addition to voting for mayor and Governing Body Election Day Tuesday, November 3, voters will also choose a U.S. Senator and Congresswoman. Mark Warner (D) is defending his seat against Daniel Gade (R), and Jennifer Wexton (D) is defending her seat against Alicia Andrews (R).

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park.