KO Distillery named state’s top distillery

A popular distillery in Manassas got a top nod from the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.

KO Distillery was named the Distillery of the Year and received an award that recognizes a distillery for extraordinary contributions to the Virginia tourism and distilled spirits industries by implementing innovative ideas and/or through a demonstrated passion for the industries and its community.



“We are honored to receive the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association Distillery of the Year Award for 2020! This year has been anything but ordinary, but we are so grateful for the support of our community,” the distillery owners tell us.



This marks the first time KO has won the award.

KO Distillery opened its facility at 10381 Central Park Drive in 2016. About a year later, then-Governor Terry McAuliffe awarded the owners with a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Manassas matched the grant, and KO was able to triple its production that year.