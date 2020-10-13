Body found at recycling center in Manassas

A body was found this morning at the American Recycling Center on Residency Road, located on the border of Prince William County and Manassas.
The body was taken to a medical examiner for identification.
More as we have it.
Death Investigation | Manassas – On October 13 at 7:58AM, officers responded to the American Recycling Center at 10220 Residency Road in Manassas to investigate a death. The body was decomposed and will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ZpnGZk97cB
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 13, 2020