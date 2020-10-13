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Body found at recycling center in Manassas

By Uriah Kiser

A body was found this morning at the American Recycling Center on Residency Road, located on the border of Prince William County and Manassas.

The body was taken to a medical examiner for identification.

More as we have it.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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