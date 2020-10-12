Smokey Shope Hookah & Tea House smashed

Aggravated Sexual Battery – On October 11 at 12:14AM, officers responded to a residence in the 7500 block of Clemson Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a sexual assault. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that while inside the home, an acquaintance, identified as the accused, inappropriately touched her. The investigation revealed that the accused entered the room the victim was in and sexually assaulted her. The accused stayed inside the home after leaving the room. The victim disclosed the incident to family members when they returned to the residence, who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Melvin TORRES-MENCIAS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 11:

Melvin TORRES-MENCIAS, 36, of the 7500 block of Clemson Ct. in Manassas Charged with aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: December 17, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On October 10 at 12:59PM, officers

responded to investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence

located in the 1500 block of Aiden Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning. The

victim, a 36-year-old woman, reported to police that she and a family member,

identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During

the encounter, the accused struck and kicked the victim. Eventually the victim was able

to separate and ran to a nearby business where she contacted a family member who

notified the police. Officers responded to the residence where the accused was located

and detained him without incident. The victim reported significant injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Binod Jung KUNWAR, was arrested.

Arrested on October 10:

Binod Jung KUNWAR, 39, of 1500 Aiden Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond