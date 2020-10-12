Smokey Shope Hookah & Tea House smashed

Prince William police report a masked man smashed a business on Sudley Road outside Manassas. The details of this incident, and others, are included in today’s report from the Prince William County Police Department:
Commercial Burglary – On October 9 at 6:01AM, officers responded to the Smokey Shope Hookah & Tea House located at 8128 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass front door was damaged. Video surveillance footage revealed that a masked man smashed the glass door before entering the business. The suspect was then observed fleeing on foot prior to police arrival. Paper products and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 25-30 years of age with a beard
Last seen wearing a red hat, black mask, a red long-sleeved shirt, blue/white gloves, black pants, and white shoes
Armed Robbery – On October 10 at 9:07PM, officers responded to the 9200 block of Amelia Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, an 18-year-old man, reported to police that while walking in the above area, he was approached by two unknown men. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm while the other man took the victim’s phone. The suspects fled on foot and the victim initially attempted to follow before contacting the police. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No injuries were reported.
Suspect Descriptions:
A black male, approximately 6’00”, 150lbs, a medium build, with short twisted dread locks Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans carrying a firearm
A black male, approximately 5’5”, 150lbs, a medium build, with glasses, and a beard
Last seen wearing a dark colored head covering, a mask, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants
Strangulation | Domestic Related – On October 11 at 12:15AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14600 block of Danville Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, reported to police that throughout the evening she and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in more than one verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounters, the accused grabbed the victim’s throat and struck the victim. The parties eventually separated, and the victim notified the police. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dennis Antonio HENRIQUEZ, was arrested.
Arrested on October 11:
Dennis Antonio HENRIQUEZ, 31, of the 300 block of Crosswinds Dr. in Charles Town, West Virginia
Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Strangulation | Domestic Related – On October 11 at 2:30PM, officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 8000 block of Ashland Ave. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before grabbing the victim’s throat. A family member intervened, and the parties separated. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Philip Dwight THOMAS Jr., was arrested.
Arrested on October 11:
Philip Dwight THOMAS Jr., 28, of 8136 Bayonet Way in Manassas Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Aggravated Sexual Battery – On October 11 at 12:14AM, officers responded to a residence in the 7500 block of Clemson Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a sexual assault. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that while inside the home, an acquaintance, identified as the accused, inappropriately touched her. The investigation revealed that the accused entered the room the victim was in and sexually assaulted her. The accused stayed inside the home after leaving the room. The victim disclosed the incident to family members when they returned to the residence, who contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Melvin TORRES-MENCIAS, was arrested.
Arrested on October 11:
Melvin TORRES-MENCIAS, 36, of the 7500 block of Clemson Ct. in Manassas Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: December 17, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On October 10 at 12:59PM, officers
responded to investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence
located in the 1500 block of Aiden Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning. The
victim, a 36-year-old woman, reported to police that she and a family member,
identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During
the encounter, the accused struck and kicked the victim. Eventually the victim was able
to separate and ran to a nearby business where she contacted a family member who
notified the police. Officers responded to the residence where the accused was located
and detained him without incident. The victim reported significant injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Binod Jung KUNWAR, was arrested.
Arrested on October 10:
Binod Jung KUNWAR, 39, of 1500 Aiden Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond