Electronics thief makes off with goods from Walmart

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Walmart in North Stafford after a store employee said someone was seen clearing off the shelves in the electronics section of the store. This, and other incidents, are included in today’s Stafford sheriff’s office report:

LARCENY

217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 10/9, 3:37 p.m. A loss prevention employee reported the suspect removed several electronic items from the store shelves and placed the items near the outdoor fence in the lawn and garden section. Loss prevention advised the suspect left the store and drove to that area of the fence. The suspect then cut the fence to retrieve the items before leaving the area.

100 block of Butler Road, 10/10, 6:39 p.m. The victims reported they left their vehicle parked in the area at 4:15 p.m. When they returned to the vehicle at 6:20 p.m., they discovered the vehicle’s back passenger window had been broken. Two purses containing cash and credit cards were reported stolen.

100 block of Olympic Drive, 10/11, 8:24 p.m. The victim reported an unsecured firearm had been stolen from the residence. There were no signs of forced entry. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 11.

FRAUD

Lancaster Street, 10/10, 12:27 p.m. The victims reported they received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The caller stated he was arrested in Richmond and the victims needed to electronically transfer $8,000 for bail money. The victims complied and later sent additional money to cover court costs. It was determined the calls were part of a scam and the deputy advised the victims not to send any more money.