Stafford County authorities urge residents to beware of Facebook Marketplace scams

A Stafford resident fell victim to an internet scam, but through the efforts of Stafford County Deputy B.A. Talbot, the property was recovered.

On June 11, a Stafford resident contacted the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to report a fraud.

The victim reported she had advertised a one-carat diamond engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace.

A potential buyer promised payment if the victim shipped the ring overnight to an address in Miami, Fla.

The ring was shipped, but the payment was never sent.

Many times, the victim is never able to recover the property or money in this type of case.

However, thanks to the tenacity of Deputy Talbot, the ring in this case was recovered.

Once Deputy Talbot was assigned the case, he was able to track the ring to a company called Shop2Ship in Miami.

Working with the Miami Police Department, a hold was placed on the ring.

After many phone calls, Deputy Talbot was able to speak directly with an employee at Shop2Ship who located the ring in the warehouse and made arrangements to return it to the victim.

The suspect internet account has been traced to Cambodia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to be cautious when been buying or selling items through online marketplaces.

They would also like to encourage residents to take advantage of the Safe Exchange Zone at the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building.

Deputy Talbot has been commended for his tenacity in recovering the victim’s property.