Showers this weekend continuing into Monday

Saturday will be cloudy and warm with a strong breeze.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Showers. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.