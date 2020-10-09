Showers this weekend continuing into Monday

Saturday will be cloudy and warm with a strong breeze.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Showers. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.