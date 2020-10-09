Recommendations for a safe Halloween during the coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided recommendations to help people stay safe during Halloween this year.

First off, if you have the coronavirus or have been exposed to someone with the virus, please do not participate in in-person Halloween activities or hand out candy.

It is recommended that non-infected people focus on activities that are lower risk like decorating your house, doing a Halloween scavenger hunt with your family, or carving pumpkins with neighbors or friends at a safe distance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes Halloween activities as lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Lower risk involves the suggestions above – mostly home-based activities like virtual Halloween costume contests and having a Halloween movie night with the family.

Moderate risk includes grab-and-go goodies for trick-or-treaters placed at the end of driveways or having a socially distanced outdoor costume parade. Other ideas include attending outdoor costume parties with cloth masks, not Halloween masks, and visiting pumpkin patches or orchards.

Higher risk activities range from traditional trick-or-treating to trunk-or-treats to hayrides and indoor haunted houses and parties.

Again, these are recommendations with the goal of keeping everyone as safe as possible.

For more information on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit their website online.