MADD honors Occoquan police honored for work to curb drunk driving

Occoquan Police Officer Brent Barker has been honored by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving in receiving the 2020 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Virginia Law Enforcement Award.

Barker is one of over 200 law enforcement officials throughout Virginia recognized for their outstanding efforts in enforcement against driving while intoxicated during Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Virtual Statewide Day of Recognition on Wednesday, September 30.

During 2019, Barker made 25 impaired driving arrests which was the most driving under the influence arrests in Occoquan jurisdiction by any law enforcement department in the past five years.

As part of a preventive safe ride home initiative, Barker assisted in arranging for several intoxicated, or otherwise impaired, people to get home safely without driving.

Barker has done an excellent job trying to keep the community safe and free from impaired drivers, the organization states.

Each year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognizes the brave men and women of Virginia for their commitment to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight to eliminate this preventable crime, MADD states.

Together with Statewide Event Sponsor, State Farm, the Virginia office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognized heroes from around Virginia who champion its mission.

Throughout October, Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Virginia will continue to highlight the great work of each award recipient on their Facebook page.

“Every day at State Farm we see the devastating toll automobile crashes have on families. We are committed to helping drivers understand the importance of sobriety behind the wheel,” said State Farm spokesperson Kate Beadle. “We want to thank the officers who are being recognized for helping educate others and keep our roadways safe.”