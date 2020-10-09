National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognizes several Stafford students

Two students from Stafford County Public Schools are moving onto the finalist round of the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Fifteen students earned the title of Commended Scholar in the program.

More than 1.5 million students entered the scholarship competition by completing the 2019 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success, placing among the top 50,000 scorers on this exam.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, recognizing the accomplishments of Commended Students, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in the nation.

“Our school division strives to inspire and empower our students to excel,” said Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner. “The Commended Scholars are testament to the power of our educators and the drive of our students to succeed. I’m very proud of all the hard work these students have put into their high school education.”

The Stafford County Public Schools Commended Students and Semifinalists include:

Colonial Forge High School Commended Students:

Sarah Ames

Jake Cover

Nitya Gottipati

Alexander Hardie

Trevor Millard

Madison Sanchez

Rowan Speight

Patrick Wood

Mountain View High School Commended Students:

Riley Bowling

Brooke Chambliss

Brayden Hitz

Mountain View High School Semifinalist:

Jason Raymond

North Stafford High School Commended:

Nakayla Figgins

North Stafford High School Semifinalist:

Jacqueline Kuzma

Stafford High School Commended:

Katherine Marschall

William Zinn

Abigail Rhodes

Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students become candidates for Special Scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.