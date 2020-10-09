2020 Census extended: Here’s an easy, quick way to complete it

If you have not completed the 2020 census, you have until October 31 to do so—either online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

By completing the brief survey of your household, you are bringing in over $2,000 of federal funding to your community each year through 2030. This funding goes directly to schools, highway construction, housing assistance, Medicare, Medicaid Part B, emergency services, and more.

In addition, you are contributing to Virginia’s representation in Congress. Prince William County uses census data to make decisions across all levels of government, which means an accurate count of all households is important.

If a Census Bureau worker comes to your home to obtain information about your household, the individual will have a U.S. Department of Commerce identification badge and U.S. Census Bureau materials. A census worker will never ask for your social security number or bank account information.

The census is available in 13 languages. There are also guides available in 59 languages and for those with special needs at 2020census.gov/ways-to-respond. The Census Bureau is legally bound to protect responses, so information is confidential. Bureau employees are committed to privacy and obtaining a complete count of communities.