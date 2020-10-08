The National Museum of the Marine Corps honored for contributions to tourism

The National Museum of the Marine Corps won the Ordinary Awards Attraction of the Year for its contributions to the Virginia tourism industry.

This award was presented by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association and celebrates those in the hospitality and travel industry that are extraordinary.

The Attraction of the Year award recognizes the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ implementation of innovative ideas and demonstration of passion for enhancing travel to its community.

The museum was specifically recognized for its ongoing contributions to the community at large, and its response to changes imposed by the coronavirus.

During the pandemic, the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ staff developed programs as part of the “new normal.” This included live video tours highlighting different galleries and allowing viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real-time, keeping visitors engaged while the museum was closed.

Museum education staff developed and presented the virtual Judge Advocate General homeschool program.

For three weeks, students studied a crime scene, gathered physical and testimonial evidence, and put their arguments together for court. The final episode was a live interactive trial. The program attracted more than 150 participants.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps facilitates learning all over the world through its online distance learning programs to engage audiences with the incredible history of the United States Marine Corps.

Classes include a variety of virtual learning experiences and subject matter for students, educators, and lifelong learners on important topics related to the Marine Corps.

The museum reopened to the public on September 8, and continues to support the community while also maintaining strict safety measures, allowing visitors to safely experience the its passion for telling the Corps’ story.

For additional information about the reopening protocols, frequently asked questions and more, visit the museum’s website.