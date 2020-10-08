Showers possible throughout the weekend

Friday will be sunny with an increasingly strong wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.