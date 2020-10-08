PetValu to offer free dog baths in October

Pet Valu will be offering free dog washes to all customers throughout October 2020. According to their press release the specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats, toys and accessories is making this effort to express their appreciation to both new visitors and loyal customers.

Customers can visit any local Pet Valu store that has a self-serve dog wash station during the month of October to take advantage of the usual $10 service, completely free of charge. Supplies and amenities needed including shampoo, towel service, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easily accessible steps are all included in the service.

“We have some of the most loyal customers around, and this is an opportunity to show them our gratitude for their ongoing support during these trying times, even while our services were temporarily closed for safety reasons,” Ally Homa, senior marketing manager at Pet Valu stated in a press release

The self-serve dog wash stations will be open during normal store hours and appointments are available to follow COVID safety regulations. Customers must sign up to be a Pet Points Plus member in order to receive the free dog wash.

For more information visit petvalu.com.