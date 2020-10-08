October 24 is Prescription Take Back Day in Prince William County

The Prince William County Police Department and the Manassas City Police Department will work together with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other community groups for Prescription Drug Take-Back which will be held on October 24.

In addition to prescription and over-the-counter medications, residents can also turn in vape pens and e-cigarette devices for disposal.

Electronic smoking devices will be accepted only after the batteries are removed from the devices. The DEA and its partners are not responsible for removing the batteries from the devices, and there is no battery disposal at the take-back event.

If the battery cannot be removed, residents can check with large electronics stores, who may accept the vape pen and e-cigarette devices for proper disposal. You may also contact the Prince William County Landfill to determine if they accept these devices, and for additional guidance regarding proper disposal.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine will not be accepted. Intravenous solutions, injectables, needles, hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders (asthma inhalers, for example), iodine-containing medications and thermometers will not be accepted.

There are solutions for those who use some of these devices. If you are a Prince William County resident, you can take many of them to the Landfill for proper disposal. Put injectables in a homemade “sharps box” (a clean, empty detergent bottle works just fine), seal the top with duct tape and write SHARPS on it. When you get to the Landfill, tell the employee at the check-in what you are disposing, and you will be directed to the black box near the oil collection building for drop-off.

To protect your privacy, you can use a marker to blacken out your personal information on the labels, if you are unable to peel them off, prior to turning them in. For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.

Bring them to the collection sites at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, or Sentara Lake Ridge Medical Center.