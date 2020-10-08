With just one link posted to our Community Bulletin Board section, we sent OmniRide nearly 200 clicks in 24 hours.

We posted this link: OmniRide service change Monday, November 2 to the bulletin board, which appears in our weekday evening newsletter, detailing an upcoming service change OmniRide passengers need to know about.

The link took readers from our email newsletter right to OmniRide’s website — to the source — where they can get the important information they need.

These are numbers that beat many social media advertising campaigns that are run over the course of multiple weeks — and we do it for a fraction of the price the social media platforms charge.

For a limited time, you, too, can post to the Community Bulletin Board for just $49, a $250 savings. Use this link to post: potomaclocal.com/submit-a-press-release

It’s great to use if you’re selling an item, or use it to list restaurant specials. You can use it for company announcements, or to sell tickets for an event, post a coupon, or for any other piece of content you can think of to grow your business.