National Walk to School Day will be celebrated throughout October

In order to maintain social distancing, Prince William County will be celebrating national Walk to School Day differently this year.

While the Walk to School Day was observed on Wednesday, October 7, with the majority of students learning virtually from home, Prince William County Schools will be celebrating during the full month of October.

Each school that chooses to participate will select their own day to celebrate within October.

As in the past, parents, and students, will walk to their local elementary schools; firefighters and teachers will greet the walkers and provide handouts for kids to enjoy while learning about fire safety and prevention topics.

For a list of Prince William County schools participating in this year’s Walk to School event, visit the event’s official website.

Walk to School Day raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment.

Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Keen from Prince William County Fire & Rescue System states, “We thank our partner, Prince William County Public Schools for the support and commitment to the safety and health of our students in Prince William County. To continue that commitment, while maintaining the connections we’ve built with families, schools and the broader community, the fire and rescue system realizes the importance of highlighting safe routes to and from school throughout the year. During COVID-19, be reassured that fire and rescue members will take every precaution in keeping the community safe as we celebrate Walk to School Day activities.”

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