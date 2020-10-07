Eric W. W. DeBruce

On Friday, September 28, 2020, Eric “Okonloawon” DeBruce, departed this life at Mary Washington University Hospital. Eric was born in Queens, New York on July 31, 1959 and was the beloved son of the late Pauline and Herbert DeBruce.

Eric was educated in the New York School system. He attended Far Rockaway High School, where he played football. His size on the field intimated opponents who would rather just take a fall than to get tackled by him. He graduated Far Rockaway in 1977. After High School he worked at Playland in Far Rockaway. From there he went on to delivering and repairing amusement machines. He then began driving trucks until his retirement. He had a passion for music and was a lead drummer with Olatunji Drums of Passion, where he and his cousin played the Djembe drums for the African Dance Troop. He also had a passion for family and loved spending time with his treasures.

He married Jacqueline Stewart and from that union came the blessing of his first born, Eric Wesley DeBruce. He then married Shayna Hambrite and from that union his family increased with the blessings of Daisy, Omar, Derek “Son-Son” and Erica “Baby Girl” “She-She”. He was later blessed with his beautiful grandchildren, Shauna “Bitz”, Omar, Jr., Olivia and Emory.

He was a devoted father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by three Sisters, Olayinka, Sharon (John)Barnes and Katrina, a Cousin who was more like his Brother Bernard (Vivian) Barber. He is also survived by his wife, Shayna DeBruce,special friends Mary and Mark. He also leaves to mourn his passing, a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother, MacArthur DeBruce and his youngest sister, Pauline Olaiton Champion.

Eric “Okonloawon”/Daddy/Pop-Pop/Uncle Eric/Big E was loved and will be missed by many!