Brian Richard Duvall

Brian “Duvy” Richard Duvall, 34, died unexpectedly on October 4th, 2020, at Virginia Hospital Center surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on May 15th, 1986, in Washington, DC and grew up in Occoquan, VA. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 2004 and then attended George Mason University for a year. Growing up, Brian was avid about sports and spent all his time with his “Brothaz”. His favorite sports teams included the Washington Redskins, the Washington Nationals, the Washington Capitals, DC United, and the DC Defenders. He also loved to golf and enjoyed spending time watching his favorite show, The First 48.

Brian worked in the hospitality industry since high school. He was such a kind soul that could put a smile on anyone’s face and would give you the shirt off his back. He had an incredible sense of humor and was a true friend to so many. He always showed up for his friends and shared a lifetime of laughs. Brian loved animals growing up and had many pets as a kid, including ducks, a rabbit, hamsters, fish, hermit crabs, and dogs. He never met a dog he didn’t love. His family called him the dog whisperer.

Brian was engaged to his fiancé, Brittany Rock. They are expecting their first child, Blake Riley Duvall, in December 2020.

Brian is survived by his fiancé Brittany Rock, his daughter Blake Duvall, his mother Patricia Duvall, his brother Kevin Duvall, his sister Tara Duvall, his grandmother Barbara Duvall, his uncle Quinten Duvall (Gloria), his uncle Cecil E. Berry Jr. (Sue), and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brian is preceded in death by his father Richard Paul Duvall, his grandfather Richard H. Duvall, his grandfather Cecil E. Berry Sr., and his grandmother Helen M. Berry.

The viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020, from 4 PM to 7PM at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge. His viewing will be followed by a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 10th, 2020, from 3PM to 8PM at Brittany’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Woodbridge.