Sheehy Auto starts food drive

Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region will collect canned goods and non-perishable food as part of the company’s annual Fall Food Drive running through October to benefit food banks serving each community.

“This year, given the on-going pandemic and effects it is having on so many families, the need to help put food on the table is much greater than in years past,” said Vince Sheehy, President and CEO of Sheehy Auto Stores. “We welcome everyone to visit us at any of our locations to join us in this annual campaign.”

Sheehy Fall Food Drive drop-off locations include:

Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield

6601 Backlick Road

Springfield

Sheehy Ford of Springfield

6727 Loisdale Road

Springfield,

Sheehy Subaru of Springfield

6571 Backlick Road

Springfield

Sheehy Nissan of Manassas

9010 Liberia Avenue

Manassas

Sheehy Ford of Warrenton

6443 Lee Highway

Warrenton

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford

95 Garrisonville Road

Stafford

Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg

3507 Jefferson Davis Highway

Fredericksburg

Sheehy Used Auto Outlet Manassas

9018 Centreville Rd.

Manassas