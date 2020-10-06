Sheehy Auto starts food drive

Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region will collect canned goods and non-perishable food as part of the company’s annual Fall Food Drive running through October to benefit food banks serving each community.
“This year, given the on-going pandemic and effects it is having on so many families, the need to help put food on the table is much greater than in years past,” said Vince Sheehy, President and CEO of Sheehy Auto Stores. “We welcome everyone to visit us at any of our locations to join us in this annual campaign.”
Sheehy Fall Food Drive drop-off locations include:
Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield
6601 Backlick Road
Springfield
Sheehy Ford of Springfield
6727 Loisdale Road
Springfield,
Sheehy Subaru of Springfield
6571 Backlick Road
Springfield
Sheehy Nissan of Manassas
9010 Liberia Avenue
Manassas
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton
6443 Lee Highway
Warrenton
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford
95 Garrisonville Road
Stafford
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg
3507 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg
Sheehy Used Auto Outlet Manassas
9018 Centreville Rd.
Manassas