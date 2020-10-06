Reid wanted for assault that occurred in parking lot

Police were called Saturday, October 3 at 5:10 p.m. to the 8600 block of Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate an assault.

The 51-year-old male victim reported to police that he was walking in the parking lot near the area when an unknown man confronted him from his vehicle.

The victim continued walking when the accused brandished a firearm and began yelling at the victim. During the encounter, the accused left the firearm in his vehicle before approaching the victim and striking him, police said.

After a brief struggle, a female acquaintance of the accused’s intervened and the parties separated. The accused and the acquaintance fled the area in a vehicle.

The victim reported minor injuries and was treated by rescue personnel who responded to the scene. Following the investigation, officers identified the accused as Seth Jacob REID and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from March 2008]

Seth Jacob Reid, 44, of the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court in Manassas, is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for brandishing and assault & battery.