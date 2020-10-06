Prince William Supervisors due in court again on FOIA violation charge

Prince William County Supervisors are due in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Brett Gloss, a county resident sued the Board of County Supervisors claiming the Board violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act law when five of the eight County Supervisors attended a meeting of the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

The meeting followed a riot near Manassas the night before where four police officers were injured — one of them seriously — and five others were arrested.

The suit names the five Democrats on the Board, and each will be represented by their own attorney, a county spokeswoman tells PLN. Previously, Gloss had sued the Board as a whole, and County Attorney Michele Robl successfully argued that there had been no violation of the law, and the case was tossed out.

Judge Wally S. Covington in June allowed Gloss to refile his lawsuit under a “non-suit” provision in state law.

Virginia law prohibits any gathering of two or more members of the same public body if the public business is transacted or discussed. While no votes were cast during the meeting, the Democrat members posed questions and provided directives to the police leadership to curtail the use of crowd control measures in future disturbances.

The Prince William County Judicial Center is located at 9311 Lee Avenue in Manassas.