OmniRide cuts 3 routes due to low ridership

OmniRide is cutting some commuter services due to low ridership.

· Lake Ridge – Mark Center (L-300) — Service between Tacketts Mill and Mark Center in Alexandria.

· Dale City – Mark Center (D-400) — Service between Dale City Commuter Lot and Mark Center in Alexandria.

· Tysons (T) — Service between the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station and Tysons Corner.

“The routes are being suspended due to very low ridership on those routes – in the single digits,” said Alyssa Ludwiczak, OmniRide spokeswoman.

The routes will be suspended “until further notice,” the transit agency adds.

Meanwhile, the transit agency plans more changes that will take effect on November 2.