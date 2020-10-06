Lorton man wins $100,000 in lotto

Zewdu Lakew, of Lorton won $100,000 in Virginia’s Cash 5 game.

“I was happy,” Zewdu is quoted in a press release issued by the state lottery. “It feels good.”

The Lorton man matched all five numbers in the September 14 night drawing to win the game’s top prize. The winning numbers were 4-5-12-20-21.

He bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 6120 Lincolnia Road in Alexandria. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

Lakew said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.