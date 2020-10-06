Police were called on Monday, October 4 at 7:25 p.m. to the intersection of Beechtree Lane and Fern Place in Dale City to investigate a stabbing.

The 17-year-old male victim reported to police that he approached an unknown male juvenile and engaged in a conversation. At some point during the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated when the accused struck the victim.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

Eventually the parties separated, and the victim called police.

While investigating, officers identified the accused as a 14-year-old male juvenile, of Woodbridge On October 5, officers obtained petitions for the accused, who was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

*Prince William police originally identified the suspect ad a female and later issued a correction. We’ve updated this post to reflect accurate information.