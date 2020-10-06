CFH, Inc. a 41-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit in Dumfries, has announced its plans for the 3rd Annual CFH 5k Run-Walk for Affordable Housing.

The 2020 CFH Help Pay the Rent Event, which will fund rental assistance and other programs that help seniors and families stay in their homes, will be a virtual 5k in which registrants can complete the course of their choosing any time from November 14-22.

The organization’s only 2020 fundraiser will help CFH meet the variety of housing needs of individuals and families throughout Northern Virginia. Interested participants can find more information and register by November 11 at cfhva.org.

“The pandemic has made the need for our help greater than ever, while finding the resources has been more challenging than ever,” said CFH Executive Director George Davies. “We were initially somewhat dismayed not to be able to do our fundraising event in person, but now we realize we have a wonderful opportunity to extend our reach and broaden the financial support that makes our work possible,” he added.

This annual race honors the memory of the late CFH founder Fr. Gerard Creedon, who devoted his life to improving opportunities for those less fortunate. CFH provides assistance to individuals and families all along the continuum of housing needs, providing direct service programs to limited-income households as well as workforce rental and homeownership opportunities and a comprehensive life skills program that helps people identify and reach their goals. The CFH board of directors represents a diverse group of individuals who provide expertise in business, development, architecture, financial services and real estate.