Woman faces assault, breaking and entering charges

Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an assault on Ballantrae Lane just off Hope Road on Sunday, October 4 at 9:02 p.m.

Deputy R.M. Connelly said the suspect was inside of a car when arrived, and was trying to flee the scene. The deputy was able to stop the suspect, according to a Stafford sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Deputies learned the incident began inside of a home when the suspect assaulted a man and then was asked to leave. Once outside, the suspect began yelling and banging on the front door, states the sheriff’s office.

The suspect forced entry through a rear door and assaulted a second man who was inside the house, the sheriff’s office states. The suspect left the residence when she was told the Sheriff’s Office had been called. I

A railing and siding were damaged during the incident.

Rochelle Murdock, 24, of King George, is charged with two counts of assault, breaking and entering destruction of property, and public intoxication. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 5, 2020

ASSAULT BY MOB

Crater Lane, 10/3, 2:40 a.m. Deputies responded to a residence on Crater Lane for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim. The investigation revealed the victim and a male suspect were in a verbal altercation which escalated to a physical fight. Several other suspects joined in on the assault of the victim which continued outside the residence. All suspects fled the scene prior to deputy arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI

Leeland Road & Primmer House Road, 10/2, 11:51 p.m. Deputy C.S. Haines observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Robert Lawhorne, 36, of Fredericksburg. The deputy could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were administered and Lawhorne was arrested for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Lawhorne was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Greenspring Drive & Mine Road, 10/3, 1:04 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez observed a vehicle following another vehicle too closely and observed the vehicle almost strike a curb. The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Tyrone Archie, 34, of Woodbridge. Four children were observed to be in the vehicle as well. The deputy noticed Archie to have glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Archie was arrested for driving under the influence- 3rd offense in five years with a child enhancement. Archie was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

INTOXICATED PERSON

217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 10/2, 6:00 p.m. The caller advised they had seen a male urinating in the parking lot. Deputy K. Voellmar arrived on-scene and observed the suspect attempting to direct traffic in the parking lot. The deputy approached the suspect and identified